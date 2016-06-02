Indie films don’t usually need big budgets or flashy effects to make a lasting impact. …Read More »
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
PET SHOP BOYS ANNOUNCE ‘DISCO 5’
Pet Shop Boys have today announced ‘Disco 5’, the latest instalment of their continuing ‘Disco’ albu…
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Gary Numan to release ‘1000: Live At The Electric Ballroom’ November
After 45 of touring, taking in huge shows such as Wembley to Glastonbury spannin…
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Tutafarel Announces Debut LP, Shares “AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” Single + Video
Tutafarel, (pronounced [ˌtuː.tɑː.fəˈrɛl]), the creative alias of Brazilian-born and Los An…
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
LA country artist Rosy Nolan Releases fiddle-driven barnburner “Them’s the Breaks”
We are pleased to collaborate with Rosy Nolan to premiere her fiddle-driven, high-energy track, Them…
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
How Rudiger’s Collaboration Elevated The Star Prairie Project’s Sound
The Star Prairie Project has built its reputation on heartfelt songwriting and timeless storytelling…
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
AUTOMATIC Unleash “Black Box” Video | Nat’l Tour | ‘Is It Now?’ LP out Friday via Stones Throw
Automatic bring their singular modern touch, political prowess and a healthy dose of dark humor…
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Jon Batiste Releases New Music Video for “Petrichor” to Support Climate Week
Jon Batiste today released a video of his new climate song “Petrichor” in support of Climate Week in…
Oscar and Grammy Award-winning musician Ryan Bingham returns with new single “The Lucky Ones” and extensive fall headline tour
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Ryan Bingham, acclaimed Oscar and Grammy Award-winning musician, is back with his new single “The Lu…
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Yousef To Release New Album ‘I Operate In Purple’
One of the UK’s most celebrated and accomplished DJ’s and House Music producers, Yousef, celebrates …
STRYPER Announce Long-Awaited Christmas Album ‘The Greatest Gift of All’ — Out November 21st via Frontiers Music Srl
Monday, September 22, 2025