Leon Grey Releases New Single ‘Ticket For Your Love’
RJ Frometa
6 hours ago
News
Blending the vibes of old skool Reggae with some romantic R&B, Leon Grey seamlessly breaks out from the world of modelling into music – and makes it look effortless. Now, this beautiful Jamaican-Greek soul proves he is more than just a pretty face, with the dreamy reggae vibes of debut his single ‘Ticket For Your Love’ set to blow up the airwaves on Valentine’s Day 2020. Listen here
Leon Grey turned to reggae music from a young age, as a way to honour his heritage. Amongst his wide range of influences, Grey counts Dennis Brown, one of the pioneers of lovers rock (a subgenre of reggae categorised for its romantic sound and lyrical content).
All of these varied and iconic influences can be heard in Leon Grey’s debut single, ‘Ticket For Your Love’, a laid back, sun-kissed tune, like a cool breeze drifting over from the birthplace of reggae, Jamaica itself. Co-written and produced by Max Herman (Jay Sean, Hamza Hawsawi, Ayia Gold and others), the song was recorded by Tom Hough (U2, Keane, Arianna Grande) at the renowned Sarm Studios and mixed by Grammy Award-winner Hayden Bendall and mastered by Mazen Murad. In Leon’s own words, “the song defines the magical nature of love and loving. Today we tend to be consumed by love that is often materialistic, so this song brings it back to the core of real love – the truest vibration.”
Born of Jamaican and Greek heritage and brought up in Tottenham, London, Leon Grey’s roots and diverse heritage have greatly impacted his musical style. Growing up heavily active in the sporting community, Grey later turned to music as his creative outlet. The tranquil vibes of ‘Ticket For Your Love’ wash over anyone within earshot, fills the space with chilled beats and a laid back vocal line which is nothing short of idyllic. A welcome change from the materialistic and fast-paced energies of modern life and relationships, ‘Ticket For Your Love’ is a gentle reminder that love can be effortless.
Check Also
Anna Calvi announced her new release Hunted last month; set for release on March 6th, Hunted features reworkings of seven tracks …