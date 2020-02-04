Katchafire Announces US Winter Tour
RJ Frometa
8 hours ago
News
KATCHAFIRE, the award winning roots reggae band from New Zealand is coming back to the U.S. showcasing their unique sound with four shows in California. The eight piece band will kick off their tour at the One Love Cali Reggae Fest (Feb. 9th) in Long Beach, CA then to San Diego at the Music Box (Feb. 10th), and Pomona at the Glass House (Feb. 11th), and finally to San Francisco at the Great American Music Hall (Feb. 12th).
KATCHAFIRE have created a universal vibe, crafting their sound from the foundations of classic roots reggae with an R’n’B and funk rub, fusing modern dancehall and with slinky pop, cool grooves and uplifting vibes. Hailing from Kirikiriroa in Aotearoa (Hamilton in New Zealand) KATCHAFIRE have become a global roots reggae phenomenon. The all Maori reggae band bring their pure classic sound to music lovers worldwide delivering one of the most authentic Reggae.
The ‘LEGACY’ album has spawned 5 singles & videos – ‘Addicted’, ‘Way Beyond’, ‘Love Today’, ‘100’, and the latest release ‘Fyah In The Trenches’ (Jan 25). Link to album http://smarturl.it/katchafire-legacy.
The ‘LEGACY’ album is exciting and fresh with messages of love, hope, togetherness, and family, featuring 12 brand new songs that the boys worked on between their extremely busy touring schedule, bringing you vibes, sounds and harmonies you expect from the brothers of the ‘Fire with some brand new feels and flavors sprinkled in the recipe.
Tour Dates:
02/09 – One Love Cali Reggae Fest – Long Beach, CA
02/10 – Music Box – San Diego, CA
02/11 – Glass House – Pomona, CA
02/12 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA
