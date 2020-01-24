CLAYE SHARES NEW SINGLE ‘BAMBOO’ FEATURING AYO BEATZ
Firmly established as an in-demand collaborator for everyone from Sean Paul to Chip and Aloe Blacc, the London-based, Jamaican artist Claye’s now prepares for the release of his new album ‘Medicine’ by sharing the new track ‘Bamboo’ featuring Ayo Beatz, a killer R&B-flavoured hook driven by his golden vocal tone alongside plaintive piano and surging synths, and with lyrics that show a pure expression of lust – slick seduction is the game plan.
“Bamboo is a metaphor for a certain type of love. ‘Want bamboo’ means she (my lady crush) needs that flexibility but stability” explains Claye.
‘Bamboo’ demonstrates Claye’s wide-ranging artistry, with the musician again independently writing, producing and performing the entire track cementing his growing status as one to watch. The new album ‘Medicine’ stirs genres at will with a rush of Island flavour further infused by elements of contemporary R&B, reggae and pop. It’s unified by Claye’s eclectic voice, which seemingly effortlessly floats from boisterous to party-starting to tender and affectionate and back again. You can hear his songwriting pedigree throughout, with hooks that quickly embed themselves into the memory.
While the singles demonstrate Claye’s strength as a one-man force, his also excels when calling on some featured guests. New single and album highlight ‘Bamboo’ features Ayo Beatz, whose dynamic bars once again elevate the track’s energy. Elsewhere, Doktor brings the dancehall vibe to the global-facing ‘Body Language’, J Spades adds reggae-tinged raps to the sunshine grooves of ‘Cure’, and the Costa Rican artist Mar Villarreal simmers with soul and sensuality on the duet ‘Green Light’.
‘Medicine’ is now available to pre-order and pre-save from HERE with ‘Walls’, ‘Forever’ and ‘Murda’ all provided as instant downloads.
Claye first developed his production skills in his early teens, overseeing numerous reggae tracks by artists with more experience than he had at the time. His pure musical ability was vital. A classically trained pianist, he broadened his skill set by teaching himself drums and guitar too, while his vocal talent was always evident.
With his raw talent matched by his determination and ambition, Claye is destined to step up a level.
