MEGABUZZ MUSIC PROMOTIONS WIN BIG AT THE ESSEX TV AWARDS 2019

MegaBuzz Music Promotions, the independent music marketing and PR agency which has worked with major record labels such as Polydor, Interscope and Republic Records as well as major celebrities such as Sean Kingston, Sean Paul and French Montana , has won two prizes at the Essex Music Video and TV Awards.
The PR Agency, which is also home to Tinashe, Vampire Weekend and Radiohead, was named Radio Promotions Company of the Year as well as Music Promotion Agency of the Year on their outstanding work with French Electronic artist and Philanthropist Nadel Paris.
The Company helped Nadel Paris hit number 35 and 38 on the Billboard Dance Charts in 2018 and 2019.
CEO and Founder of MegaBuzz Music Promotions Victor Hart won the outstanding contribution prize as the best music publicist 2019.
Time and again, they’ve delivered strong, attention-grabbing campaigns that just stuck with people, something very few manage to do. With a team of extraordinarily talented and visionary marketing experts, MegaBuzz is led by Victor Hart, a man with a vast experience behind him, including collaborations with Island Records UK and Polydor Records. After having honed his skills working with big labels and major brands, Hart founded MegaBuzz, to be able to lend his ample understanding of the music business to clients, both established and new and upcoming.
What truly sets MegaBuzz Music Promotions apart is that instead of focusing on one aspect, such as radio promotion, they tend to look at the bigger picture, analyze the album, EP or even the artist themselves and create a clear, unique message that they send across as many platforms as possible. Thus, with a rich social media presence as well as a funky, eye-catching campaign, they manage to boost the career of the artist in question.
But perhaps the best part of MegaBuzz is that they make it easier on the musicians. Handling everything from setting a release date to branding, to running an effective marketing campaign, they allow their clients time to focus on what interests them most, their music. Because as every artist knows, marketing takes up a huge chunk of time and focus, and keeps them from focusing on the art itself.
Beside its impressive list of clients, MegaBuzz has also been lauded in important publications such as the DailyMail, The Sunday Times and The Guardian and has, in the recent past, scored awards as ‘Radio Promotions Company of the Year’ and ‘Music Promotion Agency of the Year’ at the Essex Music Video Awards.
